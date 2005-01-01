Scrapbooks of Previous Conferences
Click on a conference below to view past programs, photos, read letters and poetry, and get a feel for the joy in attending a Midwifery Today conference.
2016
- Strasbourg, France: “Birth Is a Human Rights Issue”
- Troutdale, Oregon: McMenamins Edgefield Mini-Conference/Retreat
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: “Honoring Our Past, Embracing Our Future”
- Suva, Fiji: “Celebrating Love from the Beginning”
- Sebastopol, California: Mamalanda Retreat Center Mini-Conference/Retreat
2015
- Bad Wildbad, Germany: “Pillars of Midwifery: Insight, Information and Intuition”
- Eugene, Oregon: “Birthing with Love Changes the World”
2014
- Byron Bay, Australia: “Promoting Midwifery: Skills from Around the World”
- Bury St. Edmunds, UK: “Midwives Hold the Future”
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: “Out of Many, One: Unity in Midwifery”
2013
- Blankenberge, Belgium: “Autonomous Midwifery: The Key to the Future”
- Eugene, Oregon: “Weaving Together the Art, Science and Spirit of Midwifery”
2012
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: “Midwifery: Skill, Wisdom, Culture, Love”
- Bad Wildbad, Germany: “Midwifery: Birth Care for a Global Future”
2011
- Eugene, Oregon: “Gentle Birth Is a Human Rights Issue”
- Moscow, Russia: “Birthing in Love—Everyone’s Right”
- Bad Wildbad, Germany: “Preserving Our Traditions, Improving Our Skills”
2010
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Trends and Traditions in Midwifery and Birth”
- Moscow, Russia: Midwifery Today Joint Conference — “Birthing in Love: Everyone’s Right”
- Strasbourg, France: “Birth Is a Human Rights Issue”
2009
- Eugene, Oregon: “Nurturing a Better Future through Birth”
- Copenhagen, Denmark: “Preserving the Spirit of Midwifery”
2008
- Philadelphia (King of Prussia), Pennsylvania: “The Healing Touch of Midwifery and Birth”
- Ann Arbor, Michigan: “Hope and Healing—Collaborating to Bring Midwifery and Mental Health Care to Women Who Are Survivors of Sexual Abuse”
- South Africa (research trip)
- Bad Wildbad, Germany: “The Epic Journey of Midwifery and Birth”
2007
- Eugene, Oregon: “Midwifery—Leading the Way”
- San José, Costa Rica: “Birth without Borders”
- Oslo, Norway: “Midwifery—Leading the Way”
2006
- Philadelphia (King of Prussia), Pennsylvania: “Liberty in Midwifery and Birth”
- Bad Wildbad, Germany: “Soaking Up Midwifery Knowledge”
2005
- Eugene, Oregon: “Honoring Our Roots, Preserving Our Future”
- Copenhagen, Denmark: “Reclaiming the Joy of Midwifery and Birth”
- Nassau, Bahamas: “Sharing the Culture of Birth”
2004
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Authentic Midwifery”
- Bad Wildbad, Germany: “Reclaiming the Art of Midwifery”
2003
- Eugene, Oregon: “Midwifery: With Woman”
- Eugene, Oregon: Christian Midwives Retreat
- Oaxaca, Mexico: “Honoring Traditional Midwifery”
- London, England: “Toward Better Birth”
- Paris, France: “International Midwifery: Sharing Ideals/Partageons les idéaux de la sage-femme”
2002
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Birth Reborn”
- Guangzhou, China: “Healthy Birth”
- Eugene, Oregon: Oregon Intensive
- The Hague, The Netherlands: “Revitalizing Midwifery”
2001
- Eugene, Oregon: “The Heart and Science of Birth”
- Paris, France: “Birth Renaissance/Renaissance de Naissance”
- Eugene, Oregon: “Midwifery Intensive”
2000
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Mainstreaming the Midwifery Model”
- Oregon Coast: “The Heart of Midwifery”
- New York, New York: “Celebrate Diversity! An International Midwifery Model”
1999
- Austin, Texas: “Midwifery: The Pursuit of Excellence”
- London, England: “Evidence-based Midwifery”
- Ocho Rios, Jamaica: “Birth Without Borders”
1998
- Salem, Massachusetts: “Stop the Witch Hunt! Honor the Midwife”
- Portland, Oregon
- London, England
- Kyoto, Japan: “Sharing Birth”
1997
- San Diego, California
- Eugene, Oregon
- New York, New York
- Orlando, Florida
- London, England
1996
- Kalani, Hawaii
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Eugene, Oregon
- Orlando, Florida
- New York, New York
1995
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Eugene, Oregon
- New York, New York
- Chicago, Illinois
1994
- Eugene, Oregon
- New York, New York
1993
- Eugene, Oregon
1992
- Eugene, Oregon