Scrapbooks of Previous Conferences

Click on a conference below to view past programs, photos, read letters and poetry, and get a feel for the joy in attending a Midwifery Today conference.

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

conference photo

2008

2007

2006

conference photo

2005

2004

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Authentic Midwifery”
  • Bad Wildbad, Germany: “Reclaiming the Art of Midwifery”
conference photo - translating

2003

2002

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Birth Reborn”
  • Guangzhou, China: “Healthy Birth”
  • Eugene, Oregon: Oregon Intensive
  • The Hague, The Netherlands: “Revitalizing Midwifery”
conference photo

2001

  • Eugene, Oregon: “The Heart and Science of Birth”
  • Paris, France: “Birth Renaissance/Renaissance de Naissance”
  • Eugene, Oregon: “Midwifery Intensive”

2000

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “Mainstreaming the Midwifery Model”
  • Oregon Coast: “The Heart of Midwifery”
  • New York, New York: “Celebrate Diversity! An International Midwifery Model”

1999

  • Austin, Texas: “Midwifery: The Pursuit of Excellence”
  • London, England: “Evidence-based Midwifery”
  • Ocho Rios, Jamaica: “Birth Without Borders”

1998

  • Salem, Massachusetts: “Stop the Witch Hunt! Honor the Midwife”
  • Portland, Oregon
  • London, England
  • Kyoto, Japan: “Sharing Birth”

1997

  • San Diego, California
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • New York, New York
  • Orlando, Florida
  • London, England

1996

  • Kalani, Hawaii
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • Orlando, Florida
  • New York, New York

1995

  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • New York, New York
  • Chicago, Illinois

1994

  • Eugene, Oregon
  • New York, New York

1993

  • Eugene, Oregon

1992

  • Eugene, Oregon
 