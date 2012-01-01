Paths to Becoming a Midwife: Getting an Education, 4th Edition

Edited by Jan Tritten and Kelly Moyer

[2010, Eugene, OR: Midwifery Today, Inc.; 272 pages, paperback.]

[Review first published in Midwifery Today Issue 101, Spring 2012, © 2012, Midwifery Today, Inc. Review by Sunday Tortelli.]

Composed of a compilation of articles, this book empowers the prospective midwife to find her own best educational path. This is not a “how to” book, which may be frustrating for those who only want to learn the most direct approach to reaching their goals. Birth is about self-reflection and personal discovery. Whether a woman is birthing her baby or birthing a new phase of her life, the best way is always going to be her way.

This book offers varying perspectives and personal and professional experiences. I offer this quote from an article by Elizabeth Davis entitled “Midwifery Education: Trauma or Transformation?”

In summary, the only midwifery education program worth its salt is one that “midwifes” you in a way that readies you to midwife the women you will serve. For all the time and money you will invest, this program should not only provide you with state of the art midwifery knowledge and skill but also must:

Support you in developing an awareness of your strengths and weaknesses.

Encourage you to develop your unique style and voice.

Support your process of becoming from the inside out.

The articles are valuable in helping the prospective midwife identify what she requires and expects of any program, which is the first step toward planning an educational course. From apprenticeship to distance learning, direct entry to certified nurse-midwifery, equal attention and respect is given to each philosophy and approach.

Readers will resonate with the voices of the learned professionals who have shared their experiences and will be drawn with confidence toward the path that suits them best.

Reviewer Sunday Tortelli serves as the DONA Director of Publications . She is a DONA-certified birth doula and approved birth doula trainer, as well as a certified childbirth educator and lactation counselor.

Order this book from Midwifery Today!