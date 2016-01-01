Reflecting on Fiji
by Jan Tritten
We had an amazing conference in Fiji. The midwives there responded so responsively to all they were being taught. Their loving openness was a joy for all of us to behold. Each morning began as a worship service. The midwives took an oath to basically put into practice all they learned at the conference. Here is what all agreed to do:
Every midwife has pledged to go back to their workstation and start implementing the knowledge gained regarding woman-centered care, which includes:
- Physiological birth
- Delayed cutting of cord
- Skin-to-skin contact, which initiates microbiome colonization, preventing lifestyle diseases (diabetes, digestive problems and behavioral/mental disturbances)
- Keeping motherbaby together
- A support person who addresses the needs of others (husbands/partners/mothers/sisters) during prenatal, labor and birth
- Continuity of care
- One-to-one care
- Minimizing intervention
- Empowering women to make informed choices and respecting their choice, which enables the woman to make birth plans appropriately
- Men as partners for women’s health
Jan Tritten
Jan Tritten is the founder and editor-in-chief of Midwifery Today magazine and a midwife who was in active practice from 1977 to 1989. She became a midwife in 1977 after the powerful homebirth of one of her daughters. Her mission is to make loving midwifery care the norm for birthing women and their babies throughout the world. Meet Jan at our conferences around the world! [ PHOTO BY ANDREA NOLL ]
