Midwifery Today Conference

“The Heart and Science of Birth”

Eugene, Oregon • April 5–9, 2017

There’s still time to save! Register by February 6, 2017

It is so nice to have this conference in our hometown, and we would love for you to attend. The first conference we held in Eugene was back in 1992; midwifery has changed a lot since then, even though birth physiology has not! So much science has come forth, especially in the past five years, that supports what we midwives have been promoting since time began. Finally, the world of science is backing us up. For this conference, we plan to present a lot of that science while retaining the heart and soul of midwifery and birth. The program we have tailored for you is a very rich assortment of classes and activities that will help you in your birth work. We have classes on midwifery skills, research and rebozo. This is definitely an event you don't want to miss! Midwifery Today is always about learning new information, improving skills and offering insight and inspiration. We hope you will go home completely refreshed and ready to serve motherbaby. We have a special gift for anyone who signs up for three or more days: a beautiful book by Harriette Hartigan, Brought to Earth by Birth . Harriette is a midwife and talented birth photographer. love, jan

Attend These Exciting and Informative Classes! Please see the conference program for the complete list of classes. Midwifery Skills—two full days

Using Gentle Tools (Our Hands) for Ideal Positioning—full-day class

Using Rebozo in Prenatal Care

Research in Midwifery

Healing Trauma through Physiological Birth

Shoulder Dystocia

Hemorrhage and Estimating Blood Loss

CEUs Continuing Education Units: ACNM, MEAC and the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine (OBNM) specialty credits will be applied for. CEU fees are indicated on the conference registration form.

Conference Location and Accommodations

The conference will be held at Hilton Eugene and Conference Center. The hotel, which was also the venue for our 2015 conference, is located in the center of Eugene’s downtown district.

Hilton Eugene and Conference Center

66 E. 6th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97401 Phone: +1-541-342-2000 or 800-937-6660

Fax: +1-541-342-6661

Located just off the I-5 corridor, in the heart of downtown Eugene, the hotel is adjacent to the Hult Center for the Performing Arts, 12 miles from the Eugene airport and minutes away from the University of Oregon. Within walking distance of the hotel you will find numerous excellent restaurants and the Fifth Street Public Market. Guests benefit from many amenities and services, including complimentary round-trip shuttle to and from the airport. Guestroom key allows access to the indoor pool and exercise facility.

Hotel price and booking: Registrants who call the Hilton Eugene directly at +1-541-342-2000 or 800-937-6660 by March 20, 2017, will receive the discounted rate. (Discounted rooms may be limited, so book early for best results.) Reservations made after this date are subject to space and rate availability. You must mention the booking code MWF in order to receive the discounted room rate of $124.00 for a standard single/double room or $144.00 for a standard triple/quad room. No more than four people are allowed in a room. All rooms are subject to state and local taxes (currently 10.5%) per room, per night. Group rates will be extended two days prior and two days following the conference dates, based on availability. The hotel accepts requests for room types (e.g., kings, queens) at the time of reservation; however, they cannot guarantee their availability upon arrival.

You can also reserve your room online by clicking the following link: Midwifery Today Eugene Conference 2017

Hotel cancellation: Any reservation cancelled within 7 days of arrival will be charged one night’s room and tax. There is an early departure fee of $75.00. To avoid the fee guests must advise the hotel at or before check-in if they need to check out early.

Parking at the Hilton Eugene: Hotel guests in the Midwifery Today group will receive complimentary overnight hotel self-parking. For attendees not staying at the Hilton Eugene, parking fees are $2.00 per hour up to $17.00 maximum per day, valet service is $22.00 per day and oversized vehicles are $75.00 per day (based on availability).

Travel Information Staying at the Hilton Eugene makes the most sense if you are traveling from outside the area, because conference days are long, and it’s fun to relax with other participants at the end of the day. Directions to the Hilton Eugene and Conference Center By Car: Driving north or south on Interstate 5, take exit 194B. Go west for about one mile; take Exit 1. Merge left and follow signs to “City Center/U of O.” Get into the right lane, cross the river and then take the downtown exit for The Hult Center/6th Avenue. Get in the left lane. The Hilton Eugene will be one block ahead on your left. The entrance to the underground parking lot is just past the hotel’s main entrance.

Driving north or south on Interstate 5, take exit 194B. Go west for about one mile; take Exit 1. Merge left and follow signs to “City Center/U of O.” Get into the right lane, cross the river and then take the downtown exit for The Hult Center/6th Avenue. Get in the left lane. The Hilton Eugene will be one block ahead on your left. The entrance to the underground parking lot is just past the hotel’s main entrance. Amtrak: The train station is just two blocks from the Hilton Eugene. From the station, walk south to 6th Avenue. The hotel will be across the street, to your left.

The train station is just two blocks from the Hilton Eugene. From the station, walk south to 6th Avenue. The hotel will be across the street, to your left. Airline: Eugene is serviced by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta and United airlines.

View Scrapbooks of Previous Eugene Conferences 2015

2013

2011 View more conference scrapbooks here.

Read What Others Have Experienced at Midwifery Today Conferences

“Wonderful to hear about work going on around the world to improve and expand midwifery care, and build awareness.” “Thank you, Midwifery Today leaders and staff for your love, passion, humility and enduring service to grow and give this amazing, nourishing conference.” – Attendees at the Eugene, Oregon, 2015 Conference “Thank you so much for your amazing work. I had a wonderful time, felt very welcomed, and came out with a greater understanding of how midwifery can empower women.” “I want to congratulate you all for facilitating and co-creating such a soulfully enriching, healing, inspiring experience. I felt so open to receiving everyone's ideas, insight, wisdom and love, knowledge and more. The elder/grandmother/father midwives were/are so generous in sharing with us their experiences in an open way. You all really came together in an-awe inspiring way. I deeply appreciate how approachable, loving human you all were/are.” “After being on the midwifery path for six years or so … this is the first time, aside from very intimate circles, I have experienced the love, care, compassion and vision I've always thought midwifery encompassed. Thank you for providing opportunities for expansion, growth, love, global and individual healing, community, wisdom keeping and more … you are loved and appreciated.” – Attendees at the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 2016 Conference Read More Testimonials