Baby: Jonah Reeder - Baby Midwife: Lois Wilson - 1997

Photo by Jeff Reeder

From the New Editor: Moving Forward Together

Midwifery Today, Issue 142, Summer 2022.

I am deeply, deeply honored that Jan has asked me to carry on the sacred mission of Midwifery Today.

My journey into midwifery began in 1986 with the birth of my first child in a freestanding birth center with a wonderful midwife. I was utterly transformed and empowered by my birth experience, and wanted to help other women become empowered, too.

I became a childbirth educator and doula, and then a direct entry midwife. The process took years, because I was trained through apprenticeship and study on my own and in small groups and conferences, including those put on by Midwifery Today.

I was trained by some of the most remarkable midwives—and Midwifery Today was my “true north.” I can remember going to the mailbox with great expectations when it was around the time that the magazine was due to appear! I would read it from cover to cover in a single sitting, and then save it to re-read and refer to, savoring every word.

When I attended my first Midwifery Today conference, it was like meeting sisters I didn’t know I had. The teaching, learning, laughter, love … the whole experience was like nothing else. I was home.

I developed a small, diverse midwifery practice and continued not only to read Midwifery Today and attend conferences, I began to write articles for the magazine as well. Midwifery Today was the voice I trusted and valued, wise guidance on the journey when I needed it most.

Then, in March 1999, the youngest of my five children was diagnosed with severe autism. The bottom of my world dropped out, and I knew I had to close my practice in order to fully attend to the needs of my family. I cried for days, sold (almost) all my equipment and library, and dreamed of catching babies in my sleep.

My husband and I divorced and I went on to do social work in Philadelphia, teach children with autism, and work with homeless women and children and people living with AIDS. I discovered that everywhere I went and no matter what I did, life looked like a birth to me and everything was midwifery. In my soul I was still a midwife.

Life goes on and in 2020, with my children grown and out of the nest, I heard a clear call to return to my true love: midwifery. The first person I called was Jan. We talked like old and beloved friends and sisters and I knew I was home again. I stepped back into the birthing room, bringing all that I had learned in the wide world with me: inclusion, justice work, activism, advocacy, and more were now in service to midwifery. There is a lot to be done.

When Jan asked me if I would be willing to carry on the work of Midwifery Today upon her retirement, I was utterly humbled. I am not exaggerating to say that answering this call is the honor of a lifetime.

There is no way that I could do this work without all of you: the international community of midwives, teachers, writers, and readers who have been at the heart of Midwifery Today from the beginning. I hope that in the years ahead you will grow to know and trust me, as I already am so deeply grateful to each one of you, and look forward to getting to know you in this sacred work.

With gratitude and love,

Lois

