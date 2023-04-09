A Travelling Midwife: Four Births

About Author:

Marianne Littlejohn is a homebirth midwife of 40 years in South Africa, and sometimes elsewhere. She qualified in 1979 and started her midwifery journey after the birth of her first son in 1982. She has worked in birth centres and tertiary care hospitals, as well as out-of-hospital settings. She also worked as a research assistant for Dr. Nils Bergman, researching Kangaroo Mother Care. She has a psychology honours degree and is studying further in the field of perinatal mental health of both parents and baby.