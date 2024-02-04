Photo by Marcin Jozwiak
A Week of Preemi-um Surprises
It all started on August 21, 1996. The phone rang as I was heading out the door on my way to work the 7 pm to 7 am shift in the ICU of the local hospital. It was a man from the Old Order Mennonite community about an hour away from me. He said baby #8 was due September 20, 1996. He said she was “feelin’ poorly” and they couldn't get a hold of the midwife they had used before, so could I come “check her out?”
About Author: Marlene Waechter
Marlene Waechter, DEM , is a pioneer Catholic midwife who has served in southern Ohio since the 1970s. She is the mother of seven grown children, including five home-born—one of whom was born in water. She is also grandmother to 18 grandchildren, including four VBACs. Besides being a long-time contributor to Midwifery Today, Marlene co-authored the book The Joyful Mysteries of Childbirth, a practical and spiritual guide for Christian families. View all posts by Marlene Waechter