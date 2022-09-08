Photo by Michal Bar Haim

Calling All Midwives….



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here

About Author: Deb Newberry-Puterbaugh, LM, CPM, is a woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, childbirth educator, doula, midwife, and community organizer. Deb has spent her adult life dedicated to personal growth, women’s empowerment, and cultural change. She is a midwife educator. www.femininechange.com View all posts by View all posts by Deb Puterbaugh

We have a problem! Labor induction in the United States has more than tripled since 1990. A first-time mom told me on social media, “It wasn’t even a discussion, it was: ‘this is what’s happening.’ It’s really hard to disagree with doctors or people in positions of authority—in particular when you’re in such a vulnerable position.”