Midwifery Today > Issue 143 > Calling All Midwives….

Photo by Michal Bar Haim

Calling All Midwives….

by | September 8, 2022
We have a problem! Labor induction in the United States has more than tripled since 1990. A first-time mom told me on social media, “It wasn’t even a discussion, it was: ‘this is what’s happening.’ It’s really hard to disagree with doctors or people in positions of authority—in particular when you’re in such a vulnerable position.”
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Deb Puterbaugh

Deb Newberry-Puterbaugh, LM, CPM, is a woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, childbirth educator, doula, midwife, and community organizer. Deb has spent her adult life dedicated to personal growth, women’s empowerment, and cultural change. She is a midwife educator. www.femininechange.com

View all posts by

Skip to content