Midwifery Today > Issue 144 > Fiery Birth

Photo by Josh Wilburne

Fiery Birth

by | October 23, 2022
Many years ago, in a galaxy far, far away ... I was at Aria’s first homebirth, which was taking its sweet, mellow time. No problems, just a slow, laid-back birth. I was asked to help pass the time telling birth stories.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Marlene Waechter

Marlene Waechter, DEM , is a pioneer Catholic midwife who has served in southern Ohio since the 1970s. She is the mother of seven grown children, including five home-born—one of whom was born in water. She is also grandmother to 18 grandchildren, including four VBACs. Besides being a long-time contributor to Midwifery Today, Marlene co-authored the book The Joyful Mysteries of Childbirth, a practical and spiritual guide for Christian families.

View all posts by

Skip to content