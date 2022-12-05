Midwifery Today > Issue 144, Media Reviews > Media Reviews – Issue 144

Media Reviews – Issue 144

by and | December 4, 2022
Media Reviews - Issue 144 - Crowning: True Stories of Birthing and Women In Nepal, by Geeta Pfau, A Woman of Firsts: The Midwife Who Changed the World, by Edna Adan Ismail, Perfectly Human: Nine Months with Cerian, by Sarah C. Williams, and Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife, by Ingrid Andersson
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Joy Hearn

Joy Hearn, RN, BSN, CPM, lives in Kathmandu, Nepal, with her family. She has had articles published in The Journal of Christian Nursing, Women of the Harvest, and Midwifery Today. She is working on a website on childbirth education in Nepali to help Nepali families make informed choices in their pregnancies and births.

About Author: Miranda Welch

Miranda Welch, LM, CPM, is a licensed midwife with a homebirth practice in Madison, Wisconsin. She has a Master’s degree in Gender and Women’s Studies from University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied feminist poetry, zines, and blogs.

