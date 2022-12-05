Get a membership!
Read articles like this:
Subscribe to E-News:
Subscribe to our Conference mailing list
Sign up for our other lists.
Sign up to receive notification of new articles
Joy Hearn, RN, BSN, CPM, lives in Kathmandu, Nepal, with her family. She has had articles published in The Journal of Christian Nursing, Women of the Harvest, and Midwifery Today. She is working on a website on childbirth education in Nepali to help Nepali families make informed choices in their pregnancies and births.View all posts by Joy Hearn and Miranda Welch
Miranda Welch, LM, CPM, is a licensed midwife with a homebirth practice in Madison, Wisconsin. She has a Master’s degree in Gender and Women’s Studies from University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied feminist poetry, zines, and blogs.View all posts by Joy Hearn and Miranda Welch
Sign up for our other lists.