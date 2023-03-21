Media Reviews – Issue 145

Rebel Mama: Breaking Free from Motherhood Norms and Parenting from Within, by Laura Rafferty. 2021 (Self-published, $16.99, 197 pages, paperback, and Kindle.)

How would you parent if you felt completely unjudged? Laura Rafferty used the Covid-19 lockdown to explore that question in Rebel Mama: Breaking Free from Motherhood Norms and Parenting from Within. With no one watching, she listened to her intuition and trusted her baby to find a way that suited both of them best. She shares her research and internal debate with us and delivers reasoned, balanced information about issues like separation anxiety, circumcision, and extended breastfeeding. Rafferty is funny, frank, and forthcoming in baring her own mama-soul and speaking directly to ours.

Mom guilt is real. Rafferty helps us avoid the psychological landmines our insecurities can lay in our way to confident parenting. She talks us through both sides of the circumcision question and provides a simple, common

sense argument for why she left her baby boy intact. What do we do about childcare? When do we start solid food? What if we’re not perfect? Take heart, new mama, you’re not alone. You’ll find comfort and solidarity in Rebel Mama.

New parents are jangly, sleep-deprived creatures, unsure of how to manage a trip to the bathroom let alone topics like bedsharing and extended breastfeeding. Heaped on top of that are societal and cultural ideas about parenting that can leave couples feeling wrecked and insecure. Rebel Mama feels like a reassuring hug from a trusted friend who whispers in your ear, “You’ve got this, follow your gut. It’s all going to be okay.”

There are no foisted opinions or mental manipulation in this book. Rafferty walks us through her research and rationale and tells us what worked for her. If you can relate, awesome! If not, move on. No hard feelings. Rafferty’s final advice: Parent like no one is watching.

—Teresa Fox Magri