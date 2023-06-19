Media Reviews – Issue 146

Supporting Physiological Birth Choices in Midwifery Practice, by Claire Feeley. 2023. (UK: Routledge, $44.95, 178 pages, paperback.)

This book is based upon Claire Feeley’s PhD research study. She interviewed midwives working in the UK National Health Service who describe the demands and resources required to support women who wish to deliver outside of guidelines. Women should have the ability/opportunity to make choices, a right embedded within governmental policies, cultural norms, and women’s expectations. The reality is shared within the narrative of interviews with these midwives.

Claire sets the scene with statistics regarding physiological birth today as compared to years ago. As physiological birth rates have decreased, the number of interventions (induction of labour and caesarean) have increased.

The author shares descriptions of how care has become “guidelines-centred” rather than individualized. She highlights Royal College of Obstetricians green top guidelines (widely used in the UK), of which only 9–12% are based on best quality evidence.

The book also discusses “evidence-informed practice” rather than “evidence-based practice. In other words, we need to use actual research in our clinical practice.

This was an interesting book to read, which enhances present-day midwifery practice challenges.