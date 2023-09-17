Media Reviews – Issue 147

The Body Keeps The Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, by Bessel Van der Kolk. 2014. (London: Penguin Books, 464 pages, Hardback $19.39, Paperback $11.40, Kindle $14.99.)

As midwives, we come into some of the most intimate spaces in people’s lives. We see how the women we serve interact with their families, how they react to stress or joy, hear their concerns and try to make sense of the way they view the world to help them through their pregnancy and labor. Sometimes a woman’s reaction or actions seem out of place. “What is going on here?” we wonder. “Why is this issue creating tension in her, causing her anxiety or fear or anger?” Sometimes we can broach the subject and the woman can explain why, and sometimes we can’t or she can’t. Either way we learn to have empathy and compassion for these women and want to help them work through their situation if we can.

In The Body Keeps The Score, Bessel Van der Kolk, a neurosurgeon, shows us how the brain and the body interact during traumatic experiences, and while the mind may forget, rationalize, and try to move on, if the trauma is not resolved, the stresses remain in the body and can cause havoc over time. “Being traumatized means continuing to organize your life as if the trauma were still going on—unchanged and immutable—as every new encounter or event is contaminated by the past.” He gives examples of war veterans, abused children, and other people who have gone through traumatic experiences, whether prolonged or just one extreme instance and their reactions and the way the trauma played out in their lives.

I can remember a woman I helped to care for during my student training who never looked my midwifery partners and me in the eye during her prenatals, and no matter how we tried, we didn’t feel like we were connecting with her. We wondered if she had some abuse in her background. During her prenatals, we had even encouraged her to consider a hospital birth because she expressed such concerns over the pain of labor, but she was adamant that after her first birth in a hospital, she would never go back again. During most of her labor the mother acted much like a frightened, caged animal, hiding in the corner, refusing any comfort measures we could give during her contractions. After the baby was born, she snuggled into the farthest corner of the bed and cuddled her baby, showering her with sweet words and kisses. During her postpartum visits, no longer having the impending fear of labor, she was like a different woman, laughing and telling stories of her new little one, although still remaining somewhat separate from us. Something had a deep hold on this mother, something we couldn’t reach to help her.

Dr Van der Kolk explains that, “Trauma results in a fundamental reorganization of the way mind and brain manage perceptions. It changes not only how we think and what we think about, but also our very capacity to think.” And that “For real change to take place, the body needs to learn that the danger has passed and to live in the reality of the present.” He does this through various therapies, one being EMDR. He describes another type, “Visiting the past in therapy should be done while people are, biologically speaking, firmly rooted in the present and feeling as calm, safe, and grounded as possible. (“Grounded” means that you can feel your butt in your chair, see the light coming through the window, feel the tension in your calves, and hear the wind stirring the tree outside.) Being anchored in the present while revisiting the trauma opens the possibility of deeply knowing that the terrible events belong to the past.”

A big part of what Dr Van der Kolk explains as helpful to the people living with trauma is having a safe space and control—two things that midwives work strongly toward creating or keeping for their clients. He writes, “Being able to feel safe with other people is probably the single most important aspect of mental health.” And later explains, “Social support is not the same as merely being in the presence of others. The critical issue is reciprocity: being truly heard and seen by the people around us, feeling that we are held in someone else’s mind and heart. For our physiology to calm down, heal, and grow we need a visceral feeling of safety.” We midwives have learned to listen to what women say, how they ask their questions, we wait and ask for permission before touching a woman, and work to make sure she understands the options she has and doesn’t feel coerced. The safe places the author describes are what we desire and are attuned to holding already.

The mother that my midwifery partners and I cared for did not ever feel safe enough to share her deeper issues with us (and those may very well have been beyond our scope of care), but she did feel safe enough with us to be able to birth her baby. We weren’t able to understand her assumed past trauma or even really understand how to connect with her, but we were able to help her labor without numerous exams and interruptions and gave her space to labor how and where she could and in the manner she could without pushing her to do what looked normal to us. And, while not our ideal, that was the safety we could provide and the control we could give to our client, and help her to have a safe and, hopefully, healing birth.

As midwives, we work so intimately with people, and reading The Body Keeps the Score will give us more insight into the human mind and heart to help us serve our clients and their families a little better.