Media Reviews – Issue 149

Saynotobullyinginmidwifery by Amanda Burleigh, et al. 2023. (Self-published, 236 pages, $10, Kindle and paperback).

The trigger warning on the front cover will give anyone about to read this report an idea of what is to come. It came out of a Facebook group set up in 2017 to share experiences of midwife and maternity worker bullying. Through stories or quotes, the authors share some of the bullying and harassment which occurs to many staff working within maternity services. The book explains why some midwives are leaving the NHS, and some are moving into other (often non midwifery) NHS roles.

The stories are often from midwives who have been bullied by peers, colleagues, and, worryingly, midwifery managers. This sadly evidences the poor culture within maternity services, borne out by reference to Kirkup reports 2015 and 2022.

Student midwives recount issues surrounding why they are leaving the NHS. This is often without completing training or within the first year of qualification. Some of the bullying is subtle, such as being excluded or having mentors fail to complete their training records.

I believe this book would be of extra interest and value if there was some final advice about support and help. This assistance in dealing with bullying could be from organizations, support groups, or accessing “TED” talks.