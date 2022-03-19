Midwifery Today > Issue 75 > Midwifery Revolution

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska

Midwifery Revolution

by | March 18, 2022
Argentinian Marina Lembo, enthusiastically promotes midwifery and recounts the development of a community of midwives who have put together a birthing center where they can treat birth as a natural event.
About Author: Marina Lembo

Marina Lembo has assisted in 4000 births in both hospital and homebirth settings. She is a pioneer in promoting and teaching the Canadian midwifery model of care to GPs and midwives in Argentina. She is the founder and former president of the Independent Midwives Argentine Association and led the lobby to preserve homebirth care in midwifery practice legislation at the Congress from 2011 to 2018. Marina is a technical expert in legal aspects regarding childbirth care and obstetrical violence, a lecturer, teacher, registered professional midwife, and mother of two children born at home. To watch her Ted Talk in Spanish, go to Marina Lembo: Parir drogada | Marina Lembo | TEDxSanIsidro.

