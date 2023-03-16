Poem: The Apprentice Becomes a Midwife

About Author:

Ingrid Andersson’s writing has appeared in articles, anthologies, and journals nationally and internationally. Her poetry has been twice nominated for a Pushcart Prize, won an Eastern Iowa Review Editor’s Choice Award, and has appeared in About Place Journal, Ars Medica, Intima, Hippocrates Awards Anthology, Literary Mama, Midwest Review, Minerva Rising, Mom Egg Review, Plant-Human Quarterly, Wisconsin People Ideas, and more. Her debut collection, Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife, was published by Holy Cow! Press (April 2022). She practices as a homebirth midwife in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, please visit ingridandersson.info.