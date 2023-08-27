Midwifery Today > Issue 147 > Prenatal Care or Prenatal Scare?

Photo by Fidel Fernando

Prenatal Care or Prenatal Scare?

by | August 27, 2023
Women in Australia ask each other “Who are you going to for Prenatal Scare?” Sadly, that could be said in North America, too. Stressed practitioners unloading their personal fears on pregnant women is a common scenario all over the world.
About Author: Gloria Lemay

Gloria Lemay is a childbirth activist living in British Columbia, Canada. She has a passion for VBAC, waterbirth and ending male genital mutilation. She is a blogger at wisewomanwayofbirth.com. Her film "Birth With Gloria Lemay" was produced in 2012 and has been viewed all over the world.

Photo by A. Pressman

