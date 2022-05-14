The Medicalization of Midwifery and Birth

Get a membership!
Read articles like this:
Subscribe to E-News:
sponsored
Subscribe to our Conference mailing list
Sign up for our other lists.
Sign up to receive notification of new articles
Mary L. Cooper has been a direct entry midwife since 1978, with 4000+ babies. Mary believes in all aspects of the birthing process, birthing women, and the full circle of birth (which at times includes death). At workshops, Mary shares this “sacred ground,” which includes: VBACs, twins, breeches, uterine death, birth anomalies, and healing births. She is a “caretaker” for elderly people, as all lives come to an end. Mary is thankful for the wisdom shared with her by women and babies she has helped.View all posts by Mary L. Cooper
sponsored
Sign up for our other lists.