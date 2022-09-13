About Author:

David B. Such is a left-handed mechanical engineer with over four decades of experience with turbines and other machinery. Off the job, he retreats to his home in the foothills of Colorado where, contrasted to his industrial work environment, he appreciates close connections with his natural surroundings and enjoys reading, writing, drawing, and gardening. His essays, poetry, and drawings have appeared in South 85 Literary Journal , Stonecoast Review , The Doctor T.J. Eckleburg Review, Gulf Stream Literary Magazine , Silver Blade Magazine , Weber – The Contemporary West and others. Visit David at dbsuch.wordpress.com.