Photos provided by authors
Volunteering in Kenya, Friendship with Midwife Penninah, and African Naming Traditions
met Midwife Penninah Mukhebi at the FreMo Birth Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, where I was offering volunteer midwifery for the month of May 2023. I traveled there by myself and was welcomed with open arms and kindness by the FreMo staff, including their director Moffat Osoro, a kind, well-spoken Kenyan man.
About Author: Mary Burgess
Mary Burgess, LM, CPM, is the owner of Moonbelly Midwifery and Lynden Birth Center in Lynden, Washington. View all posts by Mary Burgess and Penninah Mukhebi
About Author: Penninah Mukhebi
Penninah Mukhebi is a midwife and nurse at FreMo Birth Centre in Kawangware Slum, Nairobi, Kenya. View all posts by Mary Burgess and Penninah Mukhebi