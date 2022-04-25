Midwifery Today > Issue 142 > When Traditional Western Medicine Breaks Faith

Photo by Vitor Monthay

When Traditional Western Medicine Breaks Faith

by | April 24, 2022
At the beginning of the pandemic, a woman I know well—I’ll call her Jackie—became pregnant at age 30. Jackie has a mild intellectual disability, but she is high functioning, verbal, and able to make her own medical decisions—which was recognized legally by the court in her county when she was younger.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Jane Beal

Jane Beal, PhD, is a writer, educator, and midwife. She has served with homebirth practices in the Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco metro areas and in birth centers in the US, Uganda, and the Philippines. She is the author of Epiphany: Birth Poems, Transfiguration: A Midwife’s Birth Poems, and The Lives of Midwives from the Renaissance to the Enlightenment (in progress). She currently serves as the educational director for BirthWorks International and teaches at the University of La Verne in southern California. To learn more, please visit sanctuarypoet.net and christianmidwife.wordpress.com.

View all posts by

Midwifery Today
  Skip to content