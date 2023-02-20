Birth is Boss

Photo by Luwadlin Bosman
Saturday morning my Android wakes me. A baby beckons. She’s an efficient birther. Breakfast packed in a brown paper bag, I head straight to our client’s home. Julia and I are on call together.
About Author: Judy Ribner
Judy Ribner, DNP, CNM is a homebirth midwife whose practice serves as a sanctuary for people seeking authentically holistic health care. Judy earned her doctorate at NYU, graduating as valedictorian. Her youngest three children were born at home, two into her waiting, loving arms. View all posts by Judy Ribner