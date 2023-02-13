Photo by Carolyn Brown
I was turning heads.
Here I am in the center of the ultra-orthodox, Satmar Hassidic Jewish community in Williamsburg, New York, jumping out of a bright red jeep with a brown leather birth stool peeking out of my canvas sack. Next to me is Kristen, carrying a bulging briefcase on her back. We walk with purpose, the two of us.
About Author: Judy Ribner
Judy Ribner, DNP, CNM is a homebirth midwife whose practice serves as a sanctuary for people seeking authentically holistic health care. Judy earned her doctorate at NYU, graduating as valedictorian. Her youngest three children were born at home, two into her waiting, loving arms. View all posts by Judy Ribner