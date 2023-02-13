Photo by Carolyn Brown

A Midwife’s Midwife



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here

About Author: Judy Ribner, DNP, CNM is a homebirth midwife whose practice serves as a sanctuary for people seeking authentically holistic health care. Judy earned her doctorate at NYU, graduating as valedictorian. Her youngest three children were born at home, two into her waiting, loving arms. View all posts by View all posts by Judy Ribner

I was turning heads. Here I am in the center of the ultra-orthodox, Satmar Hassidic Jewish community in Williamsburg, New York, jumping out of a bright red jeep with a brown leather birth stool peeking out of my canvas sack. Next to me is Kristen, carrying a bulging briefcase on her back. We walk with purpose, the two of us.