Emerging Strategies: Helping Mothers Survive Bleeding After Birth

Emerging Strategies: Helping Mothers Survive Bleeding After Birth

by | June 16, 2023
Vicki Penwell, of Mercy In Action, has another fantastic article about providing services for birthing women in low-resource areas. The article discusses new strategies to stop and prevent hemorrhage in third or fourth stage, and the need for ongoing training so that midwives are better able to handle emergencies.
About Author: Vicki Penwell

Vicki Penwell, a midwife for more than 40 years, has attended births and taught midwives on four continents and created educational opportunities for thousands of maternity care providers, in both pre-service and in-service settings. She has a Master’s degree in Midwifery and another Master’s degree in Intercultural Studies, and is working on a doctorate in Leadership. One unique and practical post-graduate program Vicki created with her team is the Diploma in International Midwifery & Maternal/Child Health. Splitting her time living between the Philippines and the USA, Vicki teaches regularly in seminars and workshops around the world.

