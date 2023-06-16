Photo by Artur Aldyrkhanov
My Journey as a Doula and Discovering Something More
The author writes about her experiences about becoming a doula and the pitfalls that she has encountered in the US birth world supporting women.
About Author: Jocelyn Grace McFadden
Jocelyn Grace McFadden is a homebirth and postpartum supporter in Southern California for those who desire true autonomy. She is passionate about being a forever student of pregnancy, labor, and birth. “The more I learn, the more I learn that there’s always something to learn.” View all posts by Jocelyn Grace McFadden