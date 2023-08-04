Photo by leah hetteberg

Healing Birth



About Author: Judy Ribner, DNP, CNM is a homebirth midwife whose practice serves as a sanctuary for people seeking authentically holistic health care. Judy earned her doctorate at NYU, graduating as valedictorian. Her youngest three children were born at home, two into her waiting, loving arms. View all posts by View all posts by Judy Ribner

“Hey, sir, can you help me with my birth bag? This one here. I’ve got to deliver a baby. Yes, down these steps. Thank you so much.” I beseech a guy who is walking down the street as I drop my Volvo in front of my client’s home, after speeding the wrong way down her one-way street.