Mercy In Action—Still Training Global Midwives After All These Years!

About Author:

Vicki Penwell, a midwife for more than 40 years, has attended births and taught midwives on four continents and created educational opportunities for thousands of maternity care providers, in both pre-service and in-service settings. She has a Master’s degree in Midwifery and another Master’s degree in Intercultural Studies, and is working on a doctorate in Leadership. One unique and practical post-graduate program Vicki created with her team is the Diploma in International Midwifery & Maternal/Child Health. Splitting her time living between the Philippines and the USA, Vicki teaches regularly in seminars and workshops around the world.