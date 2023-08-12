Photo by Fas Khan
The Evolved Nest: What We Share with the Animal World
Across the animal world, we observe shared practices of welcoming and nurturing the young (Narvaez and Bradshaw 2023). Sometimes the offspring is encased in a shell, sometimes in the uterus, but in every case the offspring is held in a body of love—first from mother, then from the kind attention of others who move in to care and guide the newborn—father, grandmother, sibling, midwife.
Darcia Narvaez, professor emerita of psychology (University of Notre Dame), Fellow of the American Psychological Association, Association for Psychological Science, American Educational Research Association and American Association for the Advancement of Science.
G.A. Bradshaw, PhD, is founder and director of The Kerulos Center for Nonviolence and Grace Village sanctuary. She first diagnosed PTSD in elephants and chimpanzees, described in her Pulitzer-nominated Elephants on the Edge: What Animals Teach Us About Humanity.