About Author:

Vicki Ziemer spent 15 years as an RN in Labor & Delivery. She didn't know that there were still midwives until one of the nurses brought a copy of Spiritual Midwifery to work.After reading it she decided that she wanted to be a midwife. After four years, she was accepted to University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Vicki worked as a midwife for 20, years until retirement at age 69. She lives in my little home on her daughter and son-in-law's farm and enjoys her dog, cats, horse, and watching the beautiful meteor showers and the night sky.