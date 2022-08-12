About Author:

Sarita Bennett learned about birth in the traditional midwifery model: by attending those families who chose homebirth early in the movement. Most of the 40 years she has served as a midwife and family practice physician were spent in a rural, mountainous region that is far from any hospital with surgical capability or obstetric providers. This led to her developing a detailed understanding of reproductive physiology and the interrelatedness of all parts of the reproductive process. The added experience of teaching—from homeschool with her children to medical students—has given her the ability to explain complicated concepts in understandable terms. Fueled by a passion for supporting healthy humans, Sarita is excited to share her embodied knowledge with those who are on the same journey toward building thriving communities.