Photo by Jenna Norman

It Is a Privilege to Simply Be Here



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here

About Author: Mary Spitzer lives in Arizona and has apprenticed with a homebirth midwife since 2020. She recently received her Master of Public Health (MPH) and intends to start a career in the public health field. View all posts by View all posts by Mary Spitzer

I have always had a deep fascination for childbirth. When my mother was pregnant with my second-to-last sibling, I attended her midwifery appointments and read all of her birth books. She taped together the pages that she deemed inappropriate for an eight-year-old, which, naturally, I untaped, read, and retaped carefully. None of my other siblings saw what I did in childbirth and pregnancy, but I was captivated by it.