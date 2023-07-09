Photo by Jenna Norman
It Is a Privilege to Simply Be Here
I have always had a deep fascination for childbirth. When my mother was pregnant with my second-to-last sibling, I attended her midwifery appointments and read all of her birth books. She taped together the pages that she deemed inappropriate for an eight-year-old, which, naturally, I untaped, read, and retaped carefully. None of my other siblings saw what I did in childbirth and pregnancy, but I was captivated by it.
Mary Spitzer lives in Arizona and has apprenticed with a homebirth midwife since 2020. She recently received her Master of Public Health (MPH) and intends to start a career in the public health field. View all posts by Mary Spitzer