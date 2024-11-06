Midwifery Today’s Rebirth

Hi Everyone! I want to take a moment to express my deepest thanks to all of you who have been part of Midwifery Today—whether past, present, or future. This past year has been full of changes, and while we’ve had our challenges, the support, flexibility, and understanding we’ve received have been incredible. Let’s be real for a moment: Midwifery Today, once a family-run business, was on the brink. When Jan retired and several family members left, we faced empty bank accounts, unpaid bills, and no clear plan. But thanks to some amazing people like Donna (our marketing superstar) and Teresa (our e-news volunteer), we pushed through. And let me just say, our Lancaster conference, despite all odds, was fantastic—even if we did take a financial hit. Then life threw me a few more curveballs—my father’s health issues, another family member’s cancer diagnosis, and the arrival of my beautiful grandson! It’s been a whirlwind, and we know our vision and timing have been impacted. But despite all of this, we’ve been working tirelessly, prioritizing what truly matters. Here’s where the exciting part comes in! I knew we needed to rebuild Midwifery Today from the ground up to better serve midwives and families. So, we brought in a fantastic business and website management team, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the progress we’ve made. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s happening: • We’re giving the website a much-needed overhaul and adjusting membership prices to reflect all the new resources we’re adding. • Instead of multiple issues, we’ll publish an annual collection of photos and articles. • We’re creating new courses and conversations for midwives, students, and birth workers. • Our online communities are being redesigned to foster connection and support. • Newsletters, marketing, sales, and information? All streamlined and easier to… Read more…. Midwifery Today’s Rebirth



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here