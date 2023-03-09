The Value of An Accredited Midwifery Education

About Author:

Kristen Benoit began her journey to midwifery with Mercy In Action in 1999, and has spent most of the years since working on staff with Mercy In Action in one role or another. Currently, Kristen is the Director of Midwifery Education and Academic Faculty for Mercy In Action College of Midwifery. Kristen holds a Bachelor of Science in Midwifery through dual enrollment (at the time) with Mercy In Action and the National College of Midwifery, a Master of Arts in Intercultural Ministry Leadership, and has recently been accepted to a Doctor of Global Leadership program. She has worked as a homebirth midwife in the US and in Mercy In Action birth centers and clinics in the Philippines and Mexico. All four of her children (two of whom are now grown) were born with Mercy In Action-trained midwives. She currently lives in the US, and she and her husband Matt remain involved in Mercy In Action’s work in the Philippines.