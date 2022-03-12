Body Secrets Revealed

About Author:

Elaine Stillerman, LMT, has been a New York State licensed massage therapist since 1978. She began her pioneering work in prenatal massage, labor support, and postpartum recovery massage in 1980. She is the developer and instructor of the professional certification workshop “MotherMassage: Massage during Pregnancy” which she began teaching in 1990 and which is currently taught at massage schools, spas and resorts across the country.

In 2013, she was the recipient of the inaugural “Educator of the Year” award from the Alliance for Massage Therapy Education (AFTME) and was inducted into the World Massage Festival’s “Massage Hall of Fame.”

Elaine is the author of Mother Massage: A Handbook for Relieving the Discomforts of Pregnancy (Dell, 1992), The Encyclopedia of Bodywork: From Acupressure to Zone Therapy (Facts on File, 1996), Prenatal Massage: A Textbook of Pregnancy, Labor, and Postpartum Bodywork (Mosby, 2008) and Modalities for Massage and Bodywork, 2nd ed. (Mosby, 2008).