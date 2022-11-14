Midwifery Today > Issue 144 > Opening the Pelvic Outlet in Labor

Photo by Bonnie Kittle

Opening the Pelvic Outlet in Labor

by | November 13, 2022
Mother’s bodies are generally made to birth their babies. And babies come in all sizes—the same as pelvises. Mostly, the baby and the pelvis fit well together, so during contractions in active labor we see a progressive, smooth, and gentle birth process. Every woman takes time to birth her baby, connecting to her strength, reinforcing her inner power, and learning to dive into her path toward motherhood.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Aneke Roach

Aneke Roach, licensed midwife since 1998, is from Germany. She has worked with (future) parents in hospitals, birth centers, and homes around and in birth. She worked in Germany, moved to Mexico to work there for 20 years and is now located and serving in Seattle, Washington. Her passion is to empower women by holding space and giving love, listening to and supporting birth wishes, and offering midwife care in a holistic way. She is the owner of Mama Bear Midwife Care, a sanctuary for holistic care, education, and support during pregnancy, birth, and early parenthood.

View all posts by

Skip to content