About Author:

Aneke Roach, licensed midwife since 1998, is from Germany. She has worked with (future) parents in hospitals, birth centers, and homes around and in birth. She worked in Germany, moved to Mexico to work there for 20 years and is now located and serving in Seattle, Washington. Her passion is to empower women by holding space and giving love, listening to and supporting birth wishes, and offering midwife care in a holistic way. She is the owner of Mama Bear Midwife Care, a sanctuary for holistic care, education, and support during pregnancy, birth, and early parenthood.