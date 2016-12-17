It is important to realize that the health of the mother and baby are deeply dependent on what happens in pregnancy, birth and in the hours and months after birth. These are life-altering days often referred to as the childbearing year. [Photo by Caroline E. Brown] Read More

…we have reached the limits of the domination of Nature, since on a planetary scale, the number of women who give birth to babies and placentas thanks to the release of a “cocktail of love hormones” is becoming insignificant. What is more, immediately after birth, the immune system of most human beings does not start its education among a great diversity of familiar microbes. [Photo by XXX] Read More

We have grown a world where mutual recognition of respect and autonomy is not enough. Human rights must become legal rights in our complex global social structures. Education about human rights becomes equally important. [Photo by Monet Moutrie] Read More

This pamphlet was designed by the Global Midwifery Council to address the crisis in childbirth worldwide. Simple graphics depict the most essential guidelines for a normal, healthy birth. Communicating directly without even the need for language, it is designed to assist safe birth in the deepest reaches of the planet. Available as a free download or durable glossy brochures to put in clinics, shelters, fire and police stations, libraries, schools and hospitals.

For women with a history of precipitous labor: Make sure your midwife is called at the first signs of labor or impending labor (backache, bloody show, etc.). Even two hours notice is plenty of time if the midwife is not a hundred miles away. Also, have a delivery kit ready at home and have your midwife review with you and your partner how to assist at the birth, support the perineum, and stimulate the baby if necessary. Your partner will feel more comfortable if these basics are reviewed in the event the midwife does not arrive in time.

— Anon., E-News 2:10

Just as bringing forth life makes you a parent forever, receiving life into your hands makes you a midwife forever.

— Carla Hartley