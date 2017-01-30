Editorial: Albert McLaren, Midwife

Jan Tritten

We have lost an amazing Fijian midwife and nurse, Albert Edward McLaren. We would not have been able to do the Fiji conference without this maverick of a midwife. He passed away on September 26, 2016, of complications from diabetes. He worked tirelessly for the nine months leading up to the conference—a normal human gestation! He answered dozens of e-mails from me to get the details sorted out. Read More

In E-News: Christmas Birth Stories

"The family had moved the dining table into a spare bedroom and put the tub up next to the Christmas tree. It was a real tree, still smelling of pine. The only light in the room came from the lights on the tree. The baby slid into the world serenely and reverently and mewed a content new baby cry. All was well with the world. To make it even more memorable, when we turned on the kitchen light to examine the placenta, there was a second smaller lobe attached to the main placenta. It had a tiny string of an umbilical cord leading off of it, ending in a small empty sac." Read more of this article by Robin Lim excerpted in the current issue of Midwifery Today E-News. Read More of this article by Marlene Waechter

How a Checklist Promotes Human Rights in Childbirth

Vicki Penwell

As someone who has witnessed decades of human rights violations in my work as a midwife among the poor in Southeast Asia and Latin America, as well as in America, I know I am not alone in desperately wanting things to be different for women, especially the poor and disenfranchised who suffer the most. Read More

Winter Issue of Midwifery Today Magazine Is Back from the Printer!

Birth and the Microbiome is the theme of this beautiful issue. In recent years, the microbiome has been a hot topic in the world of research. Scientists are realizing the importance it plays on the lifelong health of an individual. Since the details pertaining to birth can have a drastic impact on the microbiome, either positively or negatively, we at Midwifery Today knew this issue's topic would be of keen interest to our readers. Enjoy the articles within, written by some of the best in the birth field, including Michel Odent, Ina May Gaskin, Sister MorningStar and internationally known herbalist Susun S. Weed.

What If, What For and What Now? Human Rights and Cultural Rights in Childbirth

Sister MorningStar

We have grown a world where mutual recognition of respect and autonomy is not enough. Human rights must become legal rights in our complex global social structures. Education about human rights becomes equally important. [Photo by Monet Moutrie] Read More

The Right to Challenge Tradition and Cultural Conditioning

Michel Odent

…we have reached the limits of the domination of Nature, since on a planetary scale, the number of women who give birth to babies and placentas thanks to the release of a “cocktail of love hormones” is becoming insignificant. What is more, immediately after birth, the immune system of most human beings does not start its education among a great diversity of familiar microbes. [Photo by XXX] Read More

Birth Is a Human Rights Issue

Jan Tritten

cbabreas (3K)It is important to realize that the health of the mother and baby are deeply dependent on what happens in pregnancy, birth and in the hours and months after birth. These are life-altering days often referred to as the childbearing year. [Photo by Caroline E. Brown] Read More

Learn about being a midwife’s assistant

The 2-DVD set, Midwife’s Assistant Orientation for the Student Midwife, features a combination of live workshops and demonstrations that will help you prepare for clinical site training and experience. It also includes detailed instructions for many emergencies, as well as role-play of various scenarios such as waterbirth procedures and neonatal resuscitation. If you’re a student midwife or know someone who is, this DVD is a must-have! View Product

EmerGently Brochure Available—Birth Is Normal!

This pamphlet was designed by the Global Midwifery Council to address the crisis in childbirth worldwide. Simple graphics depict the most essential guidelines for a normal, healthy birth. Communicating directly without even the need for language, it is designed to assist safe birth in the deepest reaches of the planet. Available as a free download or durable glossy brochures to put in clinics, shelters, fire and police stations, libraries, schools and hospitals.

Trick of the Trade

Most postpartum hemorrhages are caused by the caregiver. Any massage of the uterus before the placental delivery will almost ensure unnecessary bleeding.

In rare instances a hemorrhage may begin before the placenta is delivered. This is not just an isolated gush or two of blood, but a steady stream. This is the only time it is appropriate to massage the uterus—yet even then, it may worsen matters. The best thing is to immediately administer an oxytocic and when the uterus contracts, use the Brandt-Andrew maneuver to hasten the placental delivery. Once the placenta is delivered or if bleeding continues without the placenta coming out, use massage and bimanual compression.

— Valerie El Halta in Midwifery Today Issue 48, E-News 2:9

Quotable Quote

Birth is all about opening. It opens a mother's body, but it also opens her heart and her mind.

— Laurie Fremgen

 