It is important to realize that the health of the mother and baby are deeply dependent on what happens in pregnancy, birth and in the hours and months after birth. These are life-altering days often referred to as the childbearing year. [Photo by Caroline E. Brown]

…we have reached the limits of the domination of Nature, since on a planetary scale, the number of women who give birth to babies and placentas thanks to the release of a "cocktail of love hormones" is becoming insignificant. What is more, immediately after birth, the immune system of most human beings does not start its education among a great diversity of familiar microbes. [Photo by XXX]

We have grown a world where mutual recognition of respect and autonomy is not enough. Human rights must become legal rights in our complex global social structures. Education about human rights becomes equally important. [Photo by Monet Moutrie]

The 2-DVD set, Midwife's Assistant Orientation for the Student Midwife , features a combination of live workshops and demonstrations that will help you prepare for clinical site training and experience. It also includes detailed instructions for many emergencies, as well as role-play of various scenarios such as waterbirth procedures and neonatal resuscitation.

This pamphlet was designed by the Global Midwifery Council to address the crisis in childbirth worldwide. Simple graphics depict the most essential guidelines for a normal, healthy birth. Communicating directly without even the need for language, it is designed to assist safe birth in the deepest reaches of the planet. Available as a free download or durable glossy brochures to put in clinics, shelters, fire and police stations, libraries, schools and hospitals.

Most postpartum hemorrhages are caused by the caregiver. Any massage of the uterus before the placental delivery will almost ensure unnecessary bleeding.

In rare instances a hemorrhage may begin before the placenta is delivered. This is not just an isolated gush or two of blood, but a steady stream. This is the only time it is appropriate to massage the uterus—yet even then, it may worsen matters. The best thing is to immediately administer an oxytocic and when the uterus contracts, use the Brandt-Andrew maneuver to hasten the placental delivery. Once the placenta is delivered or if bleeding continues without the placenta coming out, use massage and bimanual compression.

— Valerie El Halta in Midwifery Today Issue 48, E-News 2:9

Birth is all about opening. It opens a mother's body, but it also opens her heart and her mind.

— Laurie Fremgen