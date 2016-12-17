Sister MorningStar
Article 2016.11.15
We have grown a world where mutual recognition of respect and autonomy is not enough. Human rights must become legal rights in our complex global social structures. Education about human rights becomes equally important. [Photo by Monet Moutrie] Read More
Michel Odent
Article 2016.11.2
…we have reached the limits of the domination of Nature, since on a planetary scale, the number of women who give birth to babies and placentas thanks to the release of a “cocktail of love hormones” is becoming insignificant. What is more, immediately after birth, the immune system of most human beings does not start its education among a great diversity of familiar microbes. [Photo by XXX] Read More
Jan Tritten
Article 2016.10.19
It is important to realize that the health of the mother and baby are deeply dependent on what happens in pregnancy, birth and in the hours and months after birth. These are life-altering days often referred to as the childbearing year. [Photo by Caroline E. Brown] Read More
Featured Product 2016.12.5
The 2-DVD set, Midwife’s Assistant Orientation for the Student Midwife, features a combination of live workshops and demonstrations that will help you prepare for clinical site training and experience. It also includes detailed instructions for many emergencies, as well as role-play of various scenarios such as waterbirth procedures and neonatal resuscitation. If you’re a student midwife or know someone who is, this DVD is a must-have! View Product
News 2016.5.30
This pamphlet was designed by the Global Midwifery Council to address the crisis in childbirth worldwide. Simple graphics depict the most essential guidelines for a normal, healthy birth. Communicating directly without even the need for language, it is designed to assist safe birth in the deepest reaches of the planet.
Available as a free download or durable glossy brochures to put in clinics, shelters, fire and police stations, libraries, schools and hospitals.
Trick of the Trade
Weekly Feature 2017.1.8 NEW!
The hypertensive client may benefit greatly from massage. Massage lowers blood pressure and promotes general well being. It can be used both prenatally and especially during labor. Midwives could visit a massage therapist and learn a few strokes and tips. Loving hands, good breathing technique (both you and client!) and some soothing music or a quiet room can work true wonders!
— Alex Wagner, E-News 2:16
Quotable Quote
Weekly Feature 2017.1.8 NEW!
Birth is not logical.
— Gloria Lemay