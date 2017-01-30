Editorial: Albert McLaren, Midwife

Jan Tritten

Article 2017.1.30 NEW!

We have lost an amazing Fijian midwife and nurse, Albert Edward McLaren. We would not have been able to do the Fiji conference without this maverick of a midwife. He passed away on September 26, 2016, of complications from diabetes. He worked tirelessly for the nine months leading up to the conference—a normal human gestation! He answered dozens of e-mails from me to get the details sorted out. Read More

How a Checklist Promotes Human Rights in Childbirth

Vicki Penwell

Article 2016.12.5

As someone who has witnessed decades of human rights violations in my work as a midwife among the poor in Southeast Asia and Latin America, as well as in America, I know I am not alone in desperately wanting things to be different for women, especially the poor and disenfranchised who suffer the most. Read More

What If, What For and What Now? Human Rights and Cultural Rights in Childbirth

Sister MorningStar

Article 2016.11.15

We have grown a world where mutual recognition of respect and autonomy is not enough. Human rights must become legal rights in our complex global social structures. Education about human rights becomes equally important. [Photo by Monet Moutrie] Read More

The Right to Challenge Tradition and Cultural Conditioning

Michel Odent

Article 2016.11.2

…we have reached the limits of the domination of Nature, since on a planetary scale, the number of women who give birth to babies and placentas thanks to the release of a “cocktail of love hormones” is becoming insignificant. What is more, immediately after birth, the immune system of most human beings does not start its education among a great diversity of familiar microbes. [Photo by XXX] Read More

Birth Is a Human Rights Issue

Jan Tritten

Article 2016.10.19

cbabreas (3K)It is important to realize that the health of the mother and baby are deeply dependent on what happens in pregnancy, birth and in the hours and months after birth. These are life-altering days often referred to as the childbearing year. [Photo by Caroline E. Brown] Read More

Trick of the Trade

Weekly Feature 2017.2.5 NEW!

Suggestions for Heartburn:

  • Papaya, fresh or dried, and/or papaya enzymes.
  • Don't combine protein and starches in meals.
  • Small frequent snacks instead of large meals.
  • Almonds.
  • No spicy or high acid foods.
  • A tbsp of coconut oil about 30 minutes before bed may help.
  • Heel drops. Drink 10 oz of water, then stand on toes and drop to heels 10 times. This will help close the epiglottis. It works well for non-pregnant women, too.

— Patricia Couch, Eugene, Oregon, Midwifery Today Issue 89

Quotable Quote

Weekly Feature 2017.2.5 NEW!

Only by giving each baby a gentle, natural birth will we have children who act out of inner peace and interact with others in a balanced, harmonious way. As these children grow up and those of us with wounded patterns heal, we will have jointly created a new society.

— Sunni Karll

 